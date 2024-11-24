Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th.
Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
TYA opened at $12.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49.
Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile
