Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,648 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Income Research & Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,957. This trade represents a 26.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. The trade was a 21.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $75.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $76.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 33.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.83 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.07.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

