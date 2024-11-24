Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases 599,589 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,492,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599,589 shares during the quarter. Option Care Health comprises 0.9% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $203,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 134,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Option Care Health by 24.9% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 13.5% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 47,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,760,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,047,000 after acquiring an additional 23,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 182.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 227,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 146,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on OPCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $969,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 326,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,355,568.36. The trade was a 15.18 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.32. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $34.63.

About Option Care Health

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.