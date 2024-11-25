32,430 Shares in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Bought by Prosperity Financial Group Inc.

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 427,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 90,939 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc raised its position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 77.6% in the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 398,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 174,123 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 224,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 42,278 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC purchased a new position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,751,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period.

Get NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF alerts:

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF stock opened at $26.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $583.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.00. NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $28.02.

About NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.