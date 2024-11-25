IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 696,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 71,337 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $165,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in IQVIA by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter worth $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Argus raised shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $256.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on IQVIA from $286.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

Insider Activity

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. This represents a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $201.82 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.62 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.16.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.