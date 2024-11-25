Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,239,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 42,726 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.11% of Stryker worth $1,531,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centennial Bank AR increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 84.8% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK stock opened at $384.85 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $285.79 and a twelve month high of $398.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $146.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.63.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. This represents a 36.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,213.16. This trade represents a 42.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,825,275. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.65.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

