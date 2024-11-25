Boston Family Office LLC Sells 1,312 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after acquiring an additional 101,694 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,018,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,773,000 after buying an additional 108,214 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.24. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $72.95 and a 52-week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

