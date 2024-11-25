SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.41 and last traded at $100.41, with a volume of 3204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.02.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 82.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.