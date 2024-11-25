Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $204.23 and last traded at $204.17, with a volume of 7780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $202.46.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.59 and its 200 day moving average is $190.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

