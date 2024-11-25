Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,338 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,899,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,453,000 after buying an additional 1,286,694 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,245,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,232,000 after buying an additional 972,101 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 2,193.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 518,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,613,000 after buying an additional 495,898 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 12,953.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 448,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,312,000 after buying an additional 445,207 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,298,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,356,000 after buying an additional 402,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $989,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,799.02. This represents a 36.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $1,888,648.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,173,480.50. This trade represents a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,584. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.40.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $119.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.84, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.99. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 794.47%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

