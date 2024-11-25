Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 target price (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.80.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,125,250. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $560.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $508.22 and a 52-week high of $579.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $552.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

