Estate Counselors LLC Buys 20,000 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLRY. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Tilray by 36,687.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,677,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,169,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 355,778 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the first quarter worth $586,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tilray by 1,077.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 171,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 156,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Tilray by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 304,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 154,582 shares during the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Stock Performance

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tilray had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Insider Activity at Tilray

In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,360. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

