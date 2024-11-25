Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires Shares of 71,525 Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 71,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Innovative Solutions and Support as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISSC. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the first quarter worth about $117,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Innovative Solutions and Support from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

NASDAQ:ISSC opened at $7.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $134.75 million, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.06. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

