Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,636,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972,075 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $834,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in Sony Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 243,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after buying an additional 39,688 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sony Group by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 103,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 29,165 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 511.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 42,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 284,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group stock opened at $19.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $20.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75. The company has a market cap of $115.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SONY. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

