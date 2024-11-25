Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 695 Shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GVAL. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 55,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 121,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cambria Global Value ETF alerts:

Cambria Global Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS:GVAL opened at $20.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63.

Cambria Global Value ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select the top 25% of countries from a list of 45 developed and emerging economies, then selects approximately 100 securities from those countries. GVAL was launched on Mar 12, 2014 and is managed by Cambria.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.