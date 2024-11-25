Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $241.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $103.61 and a 52-week high of $242.20. The company has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.02 and a 200-day moving average of $171.70.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 139,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total value of $33,150,685.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,868,240.23. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $1,401,812.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,593.64. This trade represents a 40.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,405 shares of company stock worth $94,817,966 in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

