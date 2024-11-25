Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $15,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,139,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,900,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. This represents a 8.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,095 shares of company stock valued at $44,820,037 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $83.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.49. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $51.70 and a twelve month high of $87.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.21.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

