Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 587,329 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,307,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 587,329 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV worth $683,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BUD. TD Cowen cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.1 %

BUD opened at $54.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $98.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average of $61.82. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $54.51 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.