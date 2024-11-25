Nwam LLC Buys New Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 8.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AON by 2.4% during the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in AON by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel boosted its holdings in AON by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AON Stock Performance
NYSE AON opened at $386.21 on Monday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $389.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.45 and a 200-day moving average of $327.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91.
AON Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.06.
About AON
Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.
