iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 99.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,405 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF during the second quarter worth $79,000.

Get iShares Flexible Income Active ETF alerts:

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BINC opened at $52.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.66. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Flexible Income Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.