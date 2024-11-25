Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 412 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYE. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $51.38 on Monday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.46 and a fifty-two week high of $51.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

