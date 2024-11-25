Insider Selling: Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,844,113.60. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $444,800.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 2,670 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $120,336.90.

On Friday, November 8th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 7,330 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $330,143.20.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $77,670.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 11,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $454,182.00.

On Thursday, October 31st, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 4,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $188,955.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 14,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $557,340.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $59,100.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 7,583 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $304,381.62.

Shares of RBRK stock opened at $51.05 on Monday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $51.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average of $34.95.

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.58 million. Research analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Rubrik by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the period.

RBRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rubrik has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

