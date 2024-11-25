Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Holdings Cut by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,795,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,219,000 after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,863,000 after buying an additional 114,995 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,115,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,286,000 after purchasing an additional 110,900 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,561,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,876,000 after purchasing an additional 64,489 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,013,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,948,000 after purchasing an additional 82,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $95.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.02 and its 200 day moving average is $72.20. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $96.63. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of -0.12.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $785.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.65 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

