BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
BGC Group Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of BGC Group stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43. BGC Group has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $5.51.
BGC Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BGC Group
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
Receive News & Ratings for BGC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.