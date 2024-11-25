1,260 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX) Purchased by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 589.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 116.2% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 23,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF stock opened at $51.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BBAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed-market Asian countries, excluding Japan. BBAX was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

