Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) CFO Sells $598,975.00 in Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $598,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,906,507.65. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ameren Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE AEE opened at $93.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.03 and a 200-day moving average of $80.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded Ameren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ameren from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on AEE

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.