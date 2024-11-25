Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) CFO Sells $598,975.00 in Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $598,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,906,507.65. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Ameren Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE AEE opened at $93.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.03 and a 200-day moving average of $80.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.63.
Ameren Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.06%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded Ameren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ameren from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.90.
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.
