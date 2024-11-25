Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,718 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 72.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $963,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,051,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,270,000 after purchasing an additional 87,059 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $721,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,715 shares of company stock worth $23,803,540. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $285.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.46 and a 200-day moving average of $274.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $216.90 and a 12-month high of $302.05. The firm has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.37.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

