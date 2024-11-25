Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 120.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,379,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,025 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 130.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,084,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,823 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,190,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,956,000 after acquiring an additional 892,740 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Xcel Energy by 1,765.0% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 932,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,122,000 after acquiring an additional 882,505 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 725.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 907,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,444,000 after acquiring an additional 797,096 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Argus raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.31.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $71.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.82. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $71.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.