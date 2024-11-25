Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

VOE stock opened at $174.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.98 and a 12-month high of $174.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

