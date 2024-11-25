Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 12.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 17.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 35,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,905,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 99,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.00.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $284.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.94 and a 1-year high of $289.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total value of $137,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,384.14. This represents a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.49, for a total transaction of $2,370,370.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $30,827,620.89. This represents a 7.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,108 shares of company stock worth $3,434,439. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

