Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,571 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $8,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 766,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,966,000 after acquiring an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 185,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after buying an additional 174,333 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 127,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 433.6% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 84,344 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VUSB opened at $49.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

