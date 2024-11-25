Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 603 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Atlanta Braves worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,342,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,505,000 after purchasing an additional 53,272 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,365,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,870,000 after buying an additional 42,617 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,321,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,119,000 after buying an additional 396,720 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Atlanta Braves by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 661,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,851,000 after buying an additional 21,053 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 54.6% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 542,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,387,000 after acquiring an additional 191,478 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Atlanta Braves from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

BATRK opened at $40.19 on Monday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average is $40.66.

About Atlanta Braves

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.