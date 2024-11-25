Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,417 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 38,697 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,720,903 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $678,923,000 after acquiring an additional 221,718 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,475,156 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,362,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $327,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,466.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,350,932 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,870,000 after buying an additional 3,136,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,255,967 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $317,424,000 after buying an additional 122,886 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Up 2.4 %

SBUX stock opened at $102.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.19. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $103.60. The company has a market capitalization of $116.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SBUX shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $148,414.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,975,542.96. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This trade represents a 1.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

