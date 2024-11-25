Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 0.8% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Pool by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its position in Pool by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Up 1.5 %

POOL opened at $372.01 on Monday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $293.51 and a one year high of $422.73. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $365.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pool

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.