Canton Hathaway LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $55.67 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $56.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.45.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.