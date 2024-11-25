Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 347 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Standex International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 27.5% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 15.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the third quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the third quarter worth approximately $770,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $204.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.95 and its 200 day moving average is $175.85. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $131.96 and a twelve month high of $211.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Standex International Increases Dividend

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. Standex International had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SXI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Standex International from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total value of $349,491.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,196.71. This represents a 12.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.64, for a total transaction of $690,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,765.04. This trade represents a 16.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,419. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

