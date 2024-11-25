Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 103 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $242.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $218.55 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

