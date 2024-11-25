9,689 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,363,603.70. The trade was a 16.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $52.49 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.49 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The company has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average of $44.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 61.16%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

