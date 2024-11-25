Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 5,250 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,536,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,936,000 after purchasing an additional 732,035 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 894.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 373.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 699,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,086,000 after acquiring an additional 551,749 shares during the period.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CGGO stock opened at $29.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.54. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

