iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,634,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,785,000 after purchasing an additional 49,241 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,955,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,882,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,414,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,029,000 after buying an additional 564,826 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,498,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $178.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $136.85 and a 12 month high of $181.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.99.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

