SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Takes Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 81,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 480,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NXE opened at $8.88 on Monday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.90.

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

