Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $631,000 in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 558.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 23,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after buying an additional 19,916 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,878,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL stock opened at $449.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $272.15 and a 52-week high of $481.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.06.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.04). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.68 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total value of $121,937.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,623.94. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.00.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

