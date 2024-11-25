SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 18,477,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 34,941,344 shares.The stock last traded at $8.33 and had previously closed at $8.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.64.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SOUN

SoundHound AI Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The business had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In related news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 39,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $193,872.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,560,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,805.68. This trade represents a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 20,337 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $99,244.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,039,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,266.72. This represents a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,275 shares of company stock worth $1,355,644 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,193,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SoundHound AI by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,471 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 914.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 72,252 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the third quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 92.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 479,912 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.