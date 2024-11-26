Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Sells 22,168 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lowered its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,168 shares during the period. HealthEquity comprises about 1.5% of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 114.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HQY shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.23.

HQY stock opened at $103.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.74 and a 200-day moving average of $81.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $105.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $299.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.48 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $684,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,582.62. This represents a 13.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,247 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $100,084.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,093.98. The trade was a 20.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,536 shares of company stock valued at $884,517. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

