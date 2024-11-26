Prospector Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Howard Hughes worth $12,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 16.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Howard Hughes by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 34.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HHH opened at $86.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day moving average of $72.21. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.00 and a 52-week high of $87.46.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $327.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.00 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

