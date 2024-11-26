HI Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $757,334.55 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. During the last week, HI has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market cap of $757,334.55 and $171,992.85 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00006419 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92,427.88 or 1.00018125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00007705 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00011610 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00055166 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00027502 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $157,310.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

