Metahero (HERO) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Metahero (HERO) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $16.54 million and $546,779.25 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metahero has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000084 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,366,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

