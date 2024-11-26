Prospector Partners LLC Acquires 566 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.15% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 14 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 40.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $82,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTM opened at $2,015.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,815.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1,779.95. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1,401.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,017.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

