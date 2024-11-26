Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,654 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMLP opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $41.06 and a one year high of $49.90.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

