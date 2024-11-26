Private Trust Co. NA Sells 100 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $208.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.21 and its 200 day moving average is $196.58. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $157.44 and a one year high of $212.19.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

